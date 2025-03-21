Brick Kiln Grudge Leads to Arrests in Firozpur Shooting

In a dramatic turn of events, three Haryana residents have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire on two brick kiln proprietors in Firozpur, Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. Police unveiled the incident on Friday, revealing it as a suspected grudge-fueled attack on March 10.

An officer confirmed the seizure of the car, firearms used in the crime, and mobile phones from the accused, identified as Rohit, Manish, and Ashish. The culprits reportedly fired at the kiln owners' sons as they returned home.

Authorities linked the attack to a past incident where Rohit, a former worker at the kiln, was dismissed for misconduct. Following the shooting, a Rs 2.5 crore ransom was demanded, threatening the sons' lives if unpaid. The car involved was rented via Zoomcar, intensifying the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)