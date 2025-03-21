Left Menu

Intensified Conflict: Gaza's Ceasefire Unfolds Amid Renewed Strikes

The U.S. proposes extending the Gaza ceasefire as Israel escalates military actions. Hamas considers the plan amid ongoing mediation from Egypt. Despite heavy casualties, hostilities resume, causing a humanitarian crisis. U.N. officials express concerns over decreasing aid supplies affecting Gaza's civilian population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:15 IST
Intensified Conflict: Gaza's Ceasefire Unfolds Amid Renewed Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has put forward a proposal to prolong the ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel intensifies its military operations against Hamas, pressing for the release of Israeli hostages. U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff suggested extending the truce beyond Ramadan and Passover to potentially reach a more permanent peace agreement.

As the conflict escalates, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a significant increase in military strikes and host evacuations. The ceasefire crumbled following Israel's demand for hostage releases and the complete defeat of Hamas, with renewed hostilities resulting in significant casualties and heavy criticisms.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating, with escalating damage and diminishing aid supplies. The UN's Palestinian relief agency warned of potential food shortages as infrastructure continues to be severely affected, leaving the region's residents in a precarious state of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025