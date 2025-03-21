Intensified Conflict: Gaza's Ceasefire Unfolds Amid Renewed Strikes

The United States has put forward a proposal to prolong the ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel intensifies its military operations against Hamas, pressing for the release of Israeli hostages. U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff suggested extending the truce beyond Ramadan and Passover to potentially reach a more permanent peace agreement.

As the conflict escalates, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a significant increase in military strikes and host evacuations. The ceasefire crumbled following Israel's demand for hostage releases and the complete defeat of Hamas, with renewed hostilities resulting in significant casualties and heavy criticisms.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating, with escalating damage and diminishing aid supplies. The UN's Palestinian relief agency warned of potential food shortages as infrastructure continues to be severely affected, leaving the region's residents in a precarious state of crisis.

