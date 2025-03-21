Left Menu

Germany Boosts Military Aid to Ukraine with €3 Billion Allocation

Germany's budget committee approved a €3 billion military aid package for Ukraine, following reforms led by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz. The aid includes existing and future commitments bringing the total to over €11 billion, highlighting the EU's dedication amid uncertainty regarding U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German budget committee has given the green light to a €3 billion military aid package aimed at supporting Ukraine, according to parliamentary insiders. This decision comes after significant reforms were championed by Friedrich Merz, Germany's incoming chancellor, to increase defense investments.

This week, both houses of parliament pushed forward initiatives proposed by Merz's conservative party and their coalition partners, the Social Democrats. The initiatives aim to bypass the country's existing debt limitations, allowing for increased spending on foreign aid. Of the €3 billion package, €2.547 billion is earmarked by the finance ministry specifically for Ukraine this year, with the remainder sourced from various other contributions, including a reimbursement from the European Peace Facility.

The German finance ministry is also preparing to authorize military aid commitments worth €8.252 billion for the years 2026 to 2029, raising the total aid amount to more than €11 billion. The European Union, whose leaders convened to deliberate on Ukraine aid, faces growing pressure to demonstrate solid support for Ukraine amid uncertainties regarding continued U.S. security commitments under President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

