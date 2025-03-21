Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill to Define and Regulate Manual Work
The Maharashtra assembly has passed an amendment bill to define 'manual work' as a core activity for head-loaders and porters, clearing ambiguity in work types. The bill raises the minimum employment age from 14 to 18 years and aims to curb extortion and bogus workers in the field.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra assembly has made a significant legislative move by passing an amendment bill that clearly defines 'manual work' as a core activity for head-loaders and porters, thereby eliminating previous ambiguities that allowed for manipulation and the rise of bogus workers.
The Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) (Amendment) Bill now mandates a minimum working age of 18 years for such labor, aligning itself with existing labor laws. This legislative measure was passed during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature, revising an act dating back to 1969.
The bill aims to eradicate extortion and gang wars associated with Mathadis and mandates quick filling of vacancies in the advisory committee to ensure the law's effective implementation. With a focus on human-only manual work, the amendment specifies tasks like manual loading and unloading, thereby setting a clear legal framework for the welfare of unprotected workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- assembly
- amendment
- bill
- manual work
- head-loaders
- porters
- extortion
- minimum age
- labour law
ALSO READ
NIA arrests four Naxal supporters in 2023 Chhattisgarh Army jawan murder case
NIA arrests four Naxal supporters in 2023 Chhattisgarh Army jawan murder case
UPDATE 1-US to use AI to revoke visas of students it sees as Hamas supporters, Axios reports
US to use AI to revoke visas of students perceived as Hamas supporters, Axios reports
UPDATE 2-US to reportedly use AI to revoke visas of students it sees as Hamas supporters