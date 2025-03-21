Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill to Define and Regulate Manual Work

The Maharashtra assembly has made a significant legislative move by passing an amendment bill that clearly defines 'manual work' as a core activity for head-loaders and porters, thereby eliminating previous ambiguities that allowed for manipulation and the rise of bogus workers.

The Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) (Amendment) Bill now mandates a minimum working age of 18 years for such labor, aligning itself with existing labor laws. This legislative measure was passed during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature, revising an act dating back to 1969.

The bill aims to eradicate extortion and gang wars associated with Mathadis and mandates quick filling of vacancies in the advisory committee to ensure the law's effective implementation. With a focus on human-only manual work, the amendment specifies tasks like manual loading and unloading, thereby setting a clear legal framework for the welfare of unprotected workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)