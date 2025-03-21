Colonel's Family Demands Justice after Alleged Police Brutality

The Punjab police have registered a new FIR, based on an Army Colonel's statement, accusing 12 police officers of assault. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to ensure a thorough investigation.

The incident occurred during a parking dispute, with the Colonel and his son allegedly thrashed by the police, resulting in serious injuries. The Colonel's wife, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, publicly called for justice and a CBI investigation.

In response, all 12 implicated officers have been suspended, and higher authorities have ordered their transfer. The family continues to push for accountability and fair treatment from the justice system.

