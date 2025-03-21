NIA Charges Duo for Explosives Supply to CPI (Maoist)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted Mantosh Mandal and Sela Nagarjun for their roles in acquiring explosives for the CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh. Arrested by state police, they were allegedly involved in purchasing materials for IEDs, with further investigation ongoing.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, filed charges against two individuals for their alleged involvement in the acquisition and distribution of explosives to the banned CPI (Maoist) group in Chhattisgarh.
Appearing before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur, Mantosh Mandal and Sela Nagarjun, both residents of Sukma district, were formally accused of supporting activities related to the CPI (Maoist), stated the anti-terror agency. They reportedly engaged in purchasing explosives and materials online to aid the group's operations.
Investigators found the duo unlawfully possessing these items aimed at supplying CPI (Maoist) members in Sukma for IED preparation against security forces. Initial arrests led to the discovery of explosive devices and incriminating materials, prompting further investigations by NIA.
