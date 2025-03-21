Left Menu

Paul Weiss Criticized for Deal with Trump Amid Diversity Policy Scrutiny

Paul Weiss, a major law firm, faces backlash for agreeing to a deal with President Trump that involves ditching diversity policies and offering $40 million in free legal work. Critics argue the firm capitulated to political pressure, threatening its independence and credibility within the legal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:51 IST
Paul Weiss Criticized for Deal with Trump Amid Diversity Policy Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paul Weiss, a powerful Wall Street law firm, came under heavy criticism on Friday for agreeing to a deal with the White House that allowed it to avoid an executive order threatening its business operations. The decision involved the firm scrapping its internal diversity policies and contributing $40 million in pro bono legal work to support President Trump's initiatives.

The arrangement has sparked significant backlash, with lawyers from various companies, including Amazon Web Services, publicly criticizing Paul Weiss for capitulating to political demands. Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp stated in an internal email that the agreement was consistent with the firm's principles, emphasizing a stance of political independence. However, the firm's decision comes amid President Trump's broader efforts to pressure entities supporting his Democratic adversaries through funding cuts and other measures.

Legal experts and observers highlighted the unprecedented nature of the executive order against Paul Weiss and another major firm, Perkins Coie. The move represents an attack on their ability to conduct business freely. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has also increased its scrutiny of diversity practices across major law firms, demanding extensive information on their initiatives. Despite these challenges, Paul Weiss viewed the agreement as the safest path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025