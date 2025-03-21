Paul Weiss Criticized for Deal with Trump Amid Diversity Policy Scrutiny

Paul Weiss, a powerful Wall Street law firm, came under heavy criticism on Friday for agreeing to a deal with the White House that allowed it to avoid an executive order threatening its business operations. The decision involved the firm scrapping its internal diversity policies and contributing $40 million in pro bono legal work to support President Trump's initiatives.

The arrangement has sparked significant backlash, with lawyers from various companies, including Amazon Web Services, publicly criticizing Paul Weiss for capitulating to political demands. Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp stated in an internal email that the agreement was consistent with the firm's principles, emphasizing a stance of political independence. However, the firm's decision comes amid President Trump's broader efforts to pressure entities supporting his Democratic adversaries through funding cuts and other measures.

Legal experts and observers highlighted the unprecedented nature of the executive order against Paul Weiss and another major firm, Perkins Coie. The move represents an attack on their ability to conduct business freely. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has also increased its scrutiny of diversity practices across major law firms, demanding extensive information on their initiatives. Despite these challenges, Paul Weiss viewed the agreement as the safest path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)