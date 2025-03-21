Illegal VoIP Exchange Uncovered: Major Revenue Losses Averted
Meerut Police dismantled an illegal international telephone exchange converting VoIP calls into local ones, causing revenue losses to India. Four arrests were made, revealing a complex operation involving SIM cards and communication equipment. The exchange posed national security threats by masking caller identities.
In a significant breakthrough, Meerut Police have uncovered an illegal international telephone exchange operated from a residence, aimed at converting international VoIP calls into local voice communications. This operation, police report, inflicted considerable revenue losses on the Indian government.
An operation led by the local authorities resulted in the arrest of four suspects connected to the scheme, while three others remain at large. Officials recovered over 200 SIM cards alongside other technical equipment during the raid. The dismantled operation highlights the financial impact on the Indian exchequer as alleged operators earned upwards of Rs 20,000 daily.
A case has been lodged under multiple sections of law, underscoring the complexities of monitoring illegal telecommunication practices that pose national security threats by obscuring caller identities.
