Left Menu

Illegal VoIP Exchange Uncovered: Major Revenue Losses Averted

Meerut Police dismantled an illegal international telephone exchange converting VoIP calls into local ones, causing revenue losses to India. Four arrests were made, revealing a complex operation involving SIM cards and communication equipment. The exchange posed national security threats by masking caller identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:43 IST
Illegal VoIP Exchange Uncovered: Major Revenue Losses Averted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Meerut Police have uncovered an illegal international telephone exchange operated from a residence, aimed at converting international VoIP calls into local voice communications. This operation, police report, inflicted considerable revenue losses on the Indian government.

An operation led by the local authorities resulted in the arrest of four suspects connected to the scheme, while three others remain at large. Officials recovered over 200 SIM cards alongside other technical equipment during the raid. The dismantled operation highlights the financial impact on the Indian exchequer as alleged operators earned upwards of Rs 20,000 daily.

A case has been lodged under multiple sections of law, underscoring the complexities of monitoring illegal telecommunication practices that pose national security threats by obscuring caller identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025