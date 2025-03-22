Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit Stirs Controversy Over Defense Leaks and Conflict of Interest

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk made headlines on Friday with an unanticipated visit to the Pentagon, which has stirred waves both politically and in media circles due to subsequent allegations of leaked false information.

Musk's businesses, such as SpaceX and Starlink, hold substantial contracts with the Department of Defense, posing potential conflicts of interest as Musk met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The visit has prompted discussions about national security and the ethical considerations of such a high-profile meeting.

The New York Times reported that Musk would receive briefings on secret war plans involving China, but Musk denounced these claims as propaganda, igniting a debate on the handling of sensitive information and accountability for leakers within government structures.

