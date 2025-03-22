U.S. Bars Former Argentine President from Entry Over Corruption Charges

The United States government has announced a travel ban against Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and former Minister Julio Miguel De Vido. This decision, made public on Friday, is based on their alleged involvement in large-scale corruption and bribery schemes.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kirchner and De Vido orchestrated fraudulent public works contracts, stealing millions from the Argentine government. Rubio emphasized the negative impact their actions have had on both the Argentine people's trust and investor confidence.

The travel ban extends to their immediate families. Kirchner, who was president from 2007 to 2015 and vice president from 2019 to 2023, faces a six-year prison sentence and lifetime ban from office. She plans to appeal her recent conviction to Argentina's Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)