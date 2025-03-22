Left Menu

U.S. Bars Former Argentine President from Entry Over Corruption Charges

The U.S. has barred Argentina's ex-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and ex-minister Julio Miguel De Vido from entry, citing their roles in major corruption through bribery schemes. This ban also affects immediate family. Kirchner's legal troubles include a conviction and a lifetime office ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 01:34 IST
U.S. Bars Former Argentine President from Entry Over Corruption Charges
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

The United States government has announced a travel ban against Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and former Minister Julio Miguel De Vido. This decision, made public on Friday, is based on their alleged involvement in large-scale corruption and bribery schemes.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kirchner and De Vido orchestrated fraudulent public works contracts, stealing millions from the Argentine government. Rubio emphasized the negative impact their actions have had on both the Argentine people's trust and investor confidence.

The travel ban extends to their immediate families. Kirchner, who was president from 2007 to 2015 and vice president from 2019 to 2023, faces a six-year prison sentence and lifetime ban from office. She plans to appeal her recent conviction to Argentina's Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025