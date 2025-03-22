Left Menu

Ceasefire in Gaza: A Tense Balance of Diplomacy and Warfare

Amid heightened military action, Hamas considers a U.S.-proposed ceasefire extension beyond Ramadan and Passover for lasting peace talks. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's plan seeks an enduring ceasefire despite Israel's intensified military operations after Hamas delayed further hostage releases.

22-03-2025
As Israel escalates its military offensive, Hamas is deliberating a U.S. plan to prolong the Gaza ceasefire and negotiate a lasting peace agreement. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff proposed extending the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover to enable ongoing negotiations.

The proposal comes as Israeli military reprisal intensified, aiming to free Israeli hostages, following the breakdown of a prior truce. Despite significant setbacks and loss of leaders, Hamas has maintained resilience in the conflict.

Efforts by Egypt to create a bridging proposal are still under consideration, with both Israel and Hamas expected to respond soon. Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in Gaza have deteriorated, with essential supplies dwindling amid the blockade.

