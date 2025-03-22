Major Yaba Drug Bust in Agartala: Three Arrested
In Agartala, Tripura, authorities arrested three individuals and seized banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.50 crore, containing methamphetamine and caffeine. A police raid, triggered by a tip-off, uncovered 1.10 lakh tablets in a hotel. One of the accused was previously wanted for drug smuggling.
In a significant crackdown, Tripura's Agartala police seized banned Yaba tablets amounting to Rs 5.50 crore from three individuals' possession.
During a late-night raid on a local hotel, police officers, led by a tip-off, discovered 1.10 lakh tablets of the illicit drug, infamously known as the 'crazy drug.'
The accused, including a previously wanted individual who hails from Kamalpur subdivision, are now in police custody for further interrogation.
