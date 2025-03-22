Left Menu

Major Yaba Drug Bust in Agartala: Three Arrested

In Agartala, Tripura, authorities arrested three individuals and seized banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.50 crore, containing methamphetamine and caffeine. A police raid, triggered by a tip-off, uncovered 1.10 lakh tablets in a hotel. One of the accused was previously wanted for drug smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Tripura's Agartala police seized banned Yaba tablets amounting to Rs 5.50 crore from three individuals' possession.

During a late-night raid on a local hotel, police officers, led by a tip-off, discovered 1.10 lakh tablets of the illicit drug, infamously known as the 'crazy drug.'

The accused, including a previously wanted individual who hails from Kamalpur subdivision, are now in police custody for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

