Major Yaba Drug Bust in Agartala: Three Arrested

In a significant crackdown, Tripura's Agartala police seized banned Yaba tablets amounting to Rs 5.50 crore from three individuals' possession.

During a late-night raid on a local hotel, police officers, led by a tip-off, discovered 1.10 lakh tablets of the illicit drug, infamously known as the 'crazy drug.'

The accused, including a previously wanted individual who hails from Kamalpur subdivision, are now in police custody for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)