Lifeline of Tukergram: Mobile Water Treatment Unit Surfaces as a Boon in Flood-Prone Hamlet

For the residents of Tukergram, a small hamlet in Assam's Cachar district, contaminated floodwaters have long been a troubling reality. Each year, for several months, families are forced to contend with compromised water supplies, leading to a range of health issues.

Addressing this persistent challenge, UNICEF India, in collaboration with local stakeholders, has introduced a mobile water treatment unit to the community. This initiative provides clean drinking water and helps safeguard public health during the challenging monsoon season.

Beyond immediate relief, there are plans to incorporate permanent infrastructure solutions, such as the Piped Water Supply Scheme, ensuring consistent access to clean water. Until then, the mobile unit remains an essential resource for Tukergram.

(With inputs from agencies.)