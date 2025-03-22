Left Menu

Lifeline of Tukergram: Mobile Water Treatment Unit Surfaces as a Boon in Flood-Prone Hamlet

Tukergram, a hamlet in Assam, struggles annually with contaminated floodwaters. The introduction of a mobile water treatment unit, provided by UNICEF and local agencies, offers safe drinking water and enhances community resilience. The district aims to integrate the unit with broader infrastructure improvements for sustained water access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tukergram(Assam) | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:21 IST
  • India

For the residents of Tukergram, a small hamlet in Assam's Cachar district, contaminated floodwaters have long been a troubling reality. Each year, for several months, families are forced to contend with compromised water supplies, leading to a range of health issues.

Addressing this persistent challenge, UNICEF India, in collaboration with local stakeholders, has introduced a mobile water treatment unit to the community. This initiative provides clean drinking water and helps safeguard public health during the challenging monsoon season.

Beyond immediate relief, there are plans to incorporate permanent infrastructure solutions, such as the Piped Water Supply Scheme, ensuring consistent access to clean water. Until then, the mobile unit remains an essential resource for Tukergram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

