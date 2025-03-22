Love and Deception Unraveled in Kasol: A Dark Tale of Murder
A couple, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, arrested for murdering Rastogi's husband, Saurabh Rajput, stayed in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, to hide their tracks. They posed as a married couple post-murder, maintaining low interaction at a hotel before returning to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
A chilling murder unfolded when Muskan Rastogi, 27, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, 25, allegedly killed Rastogi's husband, Saurabh Rajput. The crime occurred on March 4, and saw Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, drugged, stabbed, and his body gruesomely dismembered and entombed in cement.
In a bid to evade law enforcement, the couple fled to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, posing as a married pair. They checked into a local hotel on March 10, staying for six days of self-imposed isolation, only venturing out once a day as noted by hotel operator Aman Kumar upon their departure.
Unusual in their behavior, they limited their interactions, refused room service, and upon checking out, insisted to hotel staff their next stop was back to Manali, whereas in reality, they headed towards Uttar Pradesh. The stark reality of their crime lurked behind a façade of marital normalcy.
