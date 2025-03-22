Zelenskiy's Strategic Visit to Donetsk: Drones Reshape the Battlefield

In a strategic move amid ongoing conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukraine's Donetsk region to engage with drone unit commanders near the critical eastern city of Pokrovsk.

For several months, Ukrainian forces have been staunchly defending against Russian advances around Pokrovsk, with Moscow's forces aiming to seize control of the entire region. Zelenskiy reported on the operational status and strategic importance of Pokrovsk through a post on X, emphasizing the role of Ukraine's elite unmanned systems units.

Drones have radically transformed the nature of warfare since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Ukraine is focusing on boosting its internal drone production, planning to acquire approximately 4.5 million FPV drones by 2025, more than doubling last year's output.

