Zelenskiy's Strategic Visit to Donetsk: Drones Reshape the Battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the Donetsk region, meeting with commanders of drone units near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces continue to fend off Russian advances, with drones playing a pivotal role. Ukraine aims to double production by 2025, marking a significant increase in domestic drone capabilities.

Updated: 22-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:18 IST
In a strategic move amid ongoing conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukraine's Donetsk region to engage with drone unit commanders near the critical eastern city of Pokrovsk.

For several months, Ukrainian forces have been staunchly defending against Russian advances around Pokrovsk, with Moscow's forces aiming to seize control of the entire region. Zelenskiy reported on the operational status and strategic importance of Pokrovsk through a post on X, emphasizing the role of Ukraine's elite unmanned systems units.

Drones have radically transformed the nature of warfare since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Ukraine is focusing on boosting its internal drone production, planning to acquire approximately 4.5 million FPV drones by 2025, more than doubling last year's output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

