Cross-Border Tensions Flare: Israel and Lebanon on Edge

Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted south Lebanon after rockets were intercepted from across the border, threatening a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The ceasefire was part of an agreement to end a longstanding conflict involving Israeli and Hezbollah forces, both backed by Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of retaliatory strikes on Saturday, Israeli artillery and aircraft targeted southern Lebanon, piercing through a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. The strikes were in response to rockets fired from Lebanese territory, escalating tensions following a conflict that has simmered for over a year.

This marks the first such incident since Israel stepped back from a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. Both Hezbollah and Hamas have ties to Iran, amplifying the geopolitical stakes. While the rockets targeted areas near Metula, Israel's responsibility for the launch remains under investigation.

Lebanon's government faces mounting pressure to address unauthorized military infrastructure in the south, as stipulated in the ceasefire terms. The United Nations peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, expressed concern about the potential for further escalation, urging calm to prevent widespread regional consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

