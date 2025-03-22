Tragedy Unfolds Live on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh
A man from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district died by suicide during an Instagram live session, accusing his wife and mother-in-law of ruining his life. Police have arrested the two women. The man, Shiv Prakash Tripathi, went through a troubled marriage after discovering his wife's extramarital affair.
In a heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a man ended his life during an Instagram live session, implicating his wife and mother-in-law, leading to their arrest, an official disclosed on Saturday.
Shiv Prakash Tripathi took this tragic step on March 16 before his wife. According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Umesh Prajapati, Tripathi had tied the knot with Priya Sharma two years prior. Complications arose when he discovered her involvement with another man and sustained severe injuries in an accident that led to her departure.
In the distressing Instagram video, Tripathi asserted that his unhappiness stemmed from his marital situation, blaming his wife and mother-in-law. Authorities continue their investigation into the matter.
