Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds Live on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh

A man from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district died by suicide during an Instagram live session, accusing his wife and mother-in-law of ruining his life. Police have arrested the two women. The man, Shiv Prakash Tripathi, went through a troubled marriage after discovering his wife's extramarital affair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:05 IST
Tragedy Unfolds Live on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a man ended his life during an Instagram live session, implicating his wife and mother-in-law, leading to their arrest, an official disclosed on Saturday.

Shiv Prakash Tripathi took this tragic step on March 16 before his wife. According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Umesh Prajapati, Tripathi had tied the knot with Priya Sharma two years prior. Complications arose when he discovered her involvement with another man and sustained severe injuries in an accident that led to her departure.

In the distressing Instagram video, Tripathi asserted that his unhappiness stemmed from his marital situation, blaming his wife and mother-in-law. Authorities continue their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025