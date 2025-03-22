Forest Guard Bribe Bust: CBI Cracks Down in Kathua

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant action in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, arresting a forest guard over alleged bribery. Vipin Pathania, stationed at the Billawar office, reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000, linked to a road construction project.

A complaint led to Pathania's entrapment and arrest. He was accused of hindering the project and seizing an earth-mover key, demanding money to resolve the issue. The accused appeared before a special judge in Jammu for CBI cases and was placed under judicial custody for 14 days.

CBI officials conducted a thorough search of Pathania's residence in Billawar, where they uncovered several incriminating documents. Further investigations are likely to follow as the case unfolds, spotlighting corruption concerns in the forest department.

(With inputs from agencies.)