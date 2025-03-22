Left Menu

Forest Guard Bribe Bust: CBI Cracks Down in Kathua

The CBI arrested forest guard Vipin Pathania in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly demanding a Rs 35,000 bribe related to a road construction contract. Pathania was caught after a complaint and has been remanded for 14 days. Incriminating documents were found during a search of his residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant action in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, arresting a forest guard over alleged bribery. Vipin Pathania, stationed at the Billawar office, reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000, linked to a road construction project.

A complaint led to Pathania's entrapment and arrest. He was accused of hindering the project and seizing an earth-mover key, demanding money to resolve the issue. The accused appeared before a special judge in Jammu for CBI cases and was placed under judicial custody for 14 days.

CBI officials conducted a thorough search of Pathania's residence in Billawar, where they uncovered several incriminating documents. Further investigations are likely to follow as the case unfolds, spotlighting corruption concerns in the forest department.

