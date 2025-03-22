Rocket Tensions: Lebanon's Hezbollah Denies Involvement
Hezbollah has firmly denied any involvement in recent rocket launches from southern Lebanon, affirming its adherence to a U.S.-mediated ceasefire. The incident has led to Israeli artillery and airstrikes on southern Lebanon, raising concerns over the fragile peace established after a prolonged conflict.
In a recent statement, Lebanon's Hezbollah unequivocally denied any involvement in rocket launches from southern Lebanon, emphasizing its commitment to a ceasefire brokered by the United States.
The situation escalated when Israeli forces conducted artillery and airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon. This action followed Israel's claims of intercepting rockets fired from the Lebanese territory, posing a threat to the delicate ceasefire that concluded a lengthy war involving Israel and the Iran-supported Hezbollah.
The renewed hostilities prompt concerns over the stability of the region, as tensions threaten to undermine the fragile peace established in the aftermath of the conflict.

