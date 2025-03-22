Left Menu

Rocket Tensions: Lebanon's Hezbollah Denies Involvement

Hezbollah has firmly denied any involvement in recent rocket launches from southern Lebanon, affirming its adherence to a U.S.-mediated ceasefire. The incident has led to Israeli artillery and airstrikes on southern Lebanon, raising concerns over the fragile peace established after a prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Lebanon's Hezbollah unequivocally denied any involvement in rocket launches from southern Lebanon, emphasizing its commitment to a ceasefire brokered by the United States.

The situation escalated when Israeli forces conducted artillery and airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon. This action followed Israel's claims of intercepting rockets fired from the Lebanese territory, posing a threat to the delicate ceasefire that concluded a lengthy war involving Israel and the Iran-supported Hezbollah.

The renewed hostilities prompt concerns over the stability of the region, as tensions threaten to undermine the fragile peace established in the aftermath of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

