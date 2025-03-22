Holi Scuffle Sparks Outrage in Bati Village
In Bati village, tensions erupted on Holi when alleged forced application of colors on Dalits led to a brawl involving sticks and stones. Police booked 42 individuals while Dalit groups protested for equitable legal action. Authorities are collecting evidence for further investigation.
In an unsettling incident during Holi celebrations, 42 people were booked after a clash erupted in Bati village. The altercation began when upper-caste youths reportedly used force to apply colors on Dalits, leading to a violent exchange involving sticks and stones. A dozen individuals sustained injuries in the fracas.
Police action swiftly followed, resulting in a case being filed against 32 Dalits, with nine detained and jailed. However, the incident took another turn as Dalit groups organized a sit-in protest at the local Collectorate. Their demands focused on registering a case against the opposing party.
Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh has confirmed that a case was filed against 42 people under relevant legal acts, and collection of evidence is underway. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the demand for equitable justice from the Dalit community.
