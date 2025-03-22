Mother Remanded in Custody as Child Abuse Case Unfolds
A mother of two was remanded to judicial custody after her live-in partner allegedly sexually assaulted her daughters for three years. Despite knowing the abuse, she failed to report it. The perpetrator, Dhanesh, is in judicial custody while the children receive care and counseling.
A local court has remanded a mother of two to judicial custody after her daughters were allegedly sexually assaulted by her live-in partner, police reported on Saturday.
The woman was arrested Friday and presented before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which placed her in judicial custody, authorities stated.
The arrest came after police received statements from her daughters indicating her complicity in the abuse. The girls are under the care of the District Child Welfare Committee, where they receive counseling to aid their recovery from trauma.
