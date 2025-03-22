Left Menu

Mother Remanded in Custody as Child Abuse Case Unfolds

A mother of two was remanded to judicial custody after her live-in partner allegedly sexually assaulted her daughters for three years. Despite knowing the abuse, she failed to report it. The perpetrator, Dhanesh, is in judicial custody while the children receive care and counseling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:42 IST
Mother Remanded in Custody as Child Abuse Case Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has remanded a mother of two to judicial custody after her daughters were allegedly sexually assaulted by her live-in partner, police reported on Saturday.

The woman was arrested Friday and presented before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which placed her in judicial custody, authorities stated.

The arrest came after police received statements from her daughters indicating her complicity in the abuse. The girls are under the care of the District Child Welfare Committee, where they receive counseling to aid their recovery from trauma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025