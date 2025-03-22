Left Menu

Transport Turmoil: Ex-Officer's Secret Fortune and False Claims Uncovered

Saurabh Sharma, an ex-employee of the Madhya Pradesh transport department, faces charges for acquiring his job under false pretenses and amassing vast unlawful wealth. Raids unearthed significant assets, revealing deceptive claims made to secure his position. He and his mother misled officials regarding his brother's government employment.

Saurabh Sharma, a former Madhya Pradesh transport department employee, was arrested for attaining his job through fraudulent means and accumulating illegal wealth, law enforcement disclosed.

Last year, Sharma gained notoriety after officers uncovered substantial assets associated with him. Affidavits later revealed he and his mother falsely claimed no relatives in government roles, despite his brother's employment in Chhattisgarh.

Authorities unearthed nearly Rs 8 crore worth of assets, and subsequent police actions unveiled an additional Rs 10 crore in cash and over 50 kg of gold, escalating the investigation to include the Enforcement Directorate.

