Amendments Proposed for Jammu & Kashmir GST Act to Ensure Compliance
Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has proposed a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, aligning it with the Central GST Act, 2017. The amendment aims to regulate tax without any financial implications. The bill was backed by Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly on the Lt Governor's recommendation.
- Country:
- India
Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved to amend the region's own Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017, aiming for alignment with the Center's GST framework. The move seeks to streamline tax regulations without financial strain on the state's resources.
The bill, presented during the Budget session by the National Conference-led government, is set to harmonize local tax laws with national standards, as confirmed by the finance minister, Omar Abdullah.
Legislative officials noted the approval from the Lt Governor, ensuring that the assembly pursues amendments in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
