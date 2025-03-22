Left Menu

Amendments Proposed for Jammu & Kashmir GST Act to Ensure Compliance

Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has proposed a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, aligning it with the Central GST Act, 2017. The amendment aims to regulate tax without any financial implications. The bill was backed by Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly on the Lt Governor's recommendation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:00 IST
Amendments Proposed for Jammu & Kashmir GST Act to Ensure Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved to amend the region's own Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017, aiming for alignment with the Center's GST framework. The move seeks to streamline tax regulations without financial strain on the state's resources.

The bill, presented during the Budget session by the National Conference-led government, is set to harmonize local tax laws with national standards, as confirmed by the finance minister, Omar Abdullah.

Legislative officials noted the approval from the Lt Governor, ensuring that the assembly pursues amendments in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025