Left Menu

Court Upholds Religious Rights in Etawah Jail

The Allahabad High Court has mandated that a high-security prisoner in Etawah Central Jail be allowed to practice his religious rituals during Ramzan, including daily prayers and retaining a Quran. The decision followed a petition by the convict's wife, while security protocols remain unaltered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:06 IST
Court Upholds Religious Rights in Etawah Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to ensure that a high-security prisoner in Etawah Central Jail can practice his religious rites without hindrance. This includes the prisoner being allowed to offer prayers five times daily during the holy month of Ramzan and keeping a Quran with him.

The clarification comes amid the usual security procedures that remain in place, according to a bench comprising Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Nand Prabha Shukla. The directive attempts to address the grievances raised by the convict's wife, who filed a petition claiming the religious rights of her husband, serving a life term in a murder case, were being compromised.

Responding to the petition, the court directed the jail authorities to respect the prisoner's religious practices while ensuring that existing security measures continue unabated. The state government's counsel assured that the prisoner's complaints would be looked into following legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025