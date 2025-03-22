Court Upholds Religious Rights in Etawah Jail

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to ensure that a high-security prisoner in Etawah Central Jail can practice his religious rites without hindrance. This includes the prisoner being allowed to offer prayers five times daily during the holy month of Ramzan and keeping a Quran with him.

The clarification comes amid the usual security procedures that remain in place, according to a bench comprising Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Nand Prabha Shukla. The directive attempts to address the grievances raised by the convict's wife, who filed a petition claiming the religious rights of her husband, serving a life term in a murder case, were being compromised.

Responding to the petition, the court directed the jail authorities to respect the prisoner's religious practices while ensuring that existing security measures continue unabated. The state government's counsel assured that the prisoner's complaints would be looked into following legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)