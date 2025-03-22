Flares of Tension: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Threatens Fragile Ceasefire

Hostilities reignited as Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon after rockets were launched across the border. This move comes amidst a cautious ceasefire with Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group.

Israeli officials accused Lebanon of failing to control militant actions despite Hezbollah's denial of involvement. Yet, the identity of those responsible remains unconfirmed.

As the situation escalates, UN peacekeepers express concerns over potential wider conflict, while Lebanese and Israeli leaderships trade accusations over violating truce terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)