Flares of Tension: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Threatens Fragile Ceasefire
Israel launched artillery and airstrikes on southern Lebanon after intercepting rockets fired from over the border, threatening a fragile truce with Hezbollah. While the group denied involvement, Israel held Lebanon responsible for the attacks. The escalation risks renewing hostilities in a region marked by long-standing tensions.
Updated: 22-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:09 IST
Hostilities reignited as Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon after rockets were launched across the border. This move comes amidst a cautious ceasefire with Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group.
Israeli officials accused Lebanon of failing to control militant actions despite Hezbollah's denial of involvement. Yet, the identity of those responsible remains unconfirmed.
As the situation escalates, UN peacekeepers express concerns over potential wider conflict, while Lebanese and Israeli leaderships trade accusations over violating truce terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
