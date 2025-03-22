The Fragile Ceasefire: Renewed Tensions Erupt at the Israel-Lebanon Border

In a volatile turn of events, cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon have strained the fragile ceasefire between the countries. On Saturday, Israel launched artillery and airstrikes in response to rockets allegedly fired from Lebanon, marking a significant escalation since the end of last year's destructive conflict.

Hezbollah, targeted by Israel's retaliation, has denied any involvement in the rocket fire, maintaining its commitment to the ceasefire. While no group claimed responsibility, Israeli sources reported intercepting six rockets, three of which crossed into Israeli territory.

As tensions escalate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration has resolved to safeguard Israeli citizens, holding Lebanon accountable for any breach in agreements. The situation has prompted international alarm over potential repercussions for regional stability.

