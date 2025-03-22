Left Menu

The Fragile Ceasefire: Renewed Tensions Erupt at the Israel-Lebanon Border

Recent cross-border exchanges between Israel and Lebanon have threatened to unravel the current truce, following Israel's interception of rockets and retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah. Despite Hezbollah denying involvement, the Israeli military has targeted the group in response, heightening tensions along the volatile border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a volatile turn of events, cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon have strained the fragile ceasefire between the countries. On Saturday, Israel launched artillery and airstrikes in response to rockets allegedly fired from Lebanon, marking a significant escalation since the end of last year's destructive conflict.

Hezbollah, targeted by Israel's retaliation, has denied any involvement in the rocket fire, maintaining its commitment to the ceasefire. While no group claimed responsibility, Israeli sources reported intercepting six rockets, three of which crossed into Israeli territory.

As tensions escalate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration has resolved to safeguard Israeli citizens, holding Lebanon accountable for any breach in agreements. The situation has prompted international alarm over potential repercussions for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

