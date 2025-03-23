Left Menu

Supreme Court Publishes Inquiry into Justice Varma's Alleged Cash Stash

In a rare action, the Supreme Court released its in-house inquiry report about a purported cash stash discovered at the home of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. The 25-page document, including photos and videos, suggests no evidence of Judge Varma's involvement and calls for a deeper investigation.

Updated: 23-03-2025 00:30 IST
The Supreme Court took an unusual step by releasing the full in-house inquiry report on its website concerning an alleged cash stash found at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

The report, made publicly accessible late Saturday, contains Justice Varma's denial of any connection to the discovered cash, stating that neither he nor his family members had anything to do with the money.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya's report, which also includes photos and videos of the site, highlights semi-burnt currency found during a fire incident on Holi night and calls for a further investigation to clarify the unresolved aspects of the case.

