Tragic Discovery at Deer Park: Teens Found in Apparent Suicide

Two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in Deer Park, south Delhi, suspected to be a suicide case. The police received a tip-off from a security guard. The identities and circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation, with no suicide note found so far.

Updated: 23-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:57 IST
Tragic Discovery at Deer Park: Teens Found in Apparent Suicide
  • India

Early Sunday morning brought a grim discovery in south Delhi as two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in Deer Park, with authorities suspecting a tragic suicide case. The chilling find was reported by a security guard at 6:31 am, prompting swift police action.

The deceased young man, around 17 years of age, was found in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the young woman, believed to be of similar age, wore a green dress. Investigators are arduously working to establish their identities and understand the circumstances leading to this sorrowful event.

Despite thorough searches, no suicide note has been recovered. Police are delving into CCTV footage from the vicinity as part of an ongoing investigation to shed light on this heart-wrenching occurrence.

