Tragic Discovery at Deer Park: Teens Found in Apparent Suicide
Two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in Deer Park, south Delhi, suspected to be a suicide case. The police received a tip-off from a security guard. The identities and circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation, with no suicide note found so far.
- Country:
- India
Early Sunday morning brought a grim discovery in south Delhi as two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in Deer Park, with authorities suspecting a tragic suicide case. The chilling find was reported by a security guard at 6:31 am, prompting swift police action.
The deceased young man, around 17 years of age, was found in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the young woman, believed to be of similar age, wore a green dress. Investigators are arduously working to establish their identities and understand the circumstances leading to this sorrowful event.
Despite thorough searches, no suicide note has been recovered. Police are delving into CCTV footage from the vicinity as part of an ongoing investigation to shed light on this heart-wrenching occurrence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Deer Park
- suicide
- teenagers
- investigation
- police
- security guard
- CCTV
- identities
- Hauz Khas
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise of Youth After Swallowing MDMA Amid Police Encounter
IFC Board Accepts Review Findings on CAO Investigation of Bridge International Academies
Punjab Police Foils Major Terrorist Plot: Arrests 10 TTP Members
Scarborough Pub Shooting: Toronto Police Hunt for Suspects
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Verification Drives in Capital