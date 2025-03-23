Ailing Judiciary: Sibal Calls for Systemic Overhaul
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal highlights systemic issues within India's judiciary, citing concerns over judge appointments, corruption, and majoritarian bias. He argues for alternative systems to restore public confidence, criticizing both the Collegium and the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) for their shortcomings.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has voiced serious concerns over the declining confidence in India's judiciary system. In an interview with PTI, Sibal stressed the need for urgent reforms, citing issues like biased judges' appointments, corruption, and judges taking majoritarian political positions.
Sibal criticized both the existing Supreme Court Collegium and the proposed National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), arguing that neither system adequately promotes accountability in appointments. He emphasized the necessity of transparent systems that focus on merit rather than ideological alignment.
Highlighting examples of bias and corruption, Sibal pointed to instances of judges openly endorsing political ideologies. He called for both the judiciary and government to acknowledge the flaws in the current systems to pave the way for meaningful reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Appointments in Calcutta High Court Boost Legal Roster
New Appointments to the Tertiary Education Commission Board Announced
HD Devegowda Urges Controversy-Free University Appointments
BJP Slams Karnataka Congress for 'Disgraceful' Committee Appointments Amid Financial Crisis
Delhi Police Launches First-Ever Exam for Cyber SHO Appointments