Ailing Judiciary: Sibal Calls for Systemic Overhaul

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has voiced serious concerns over the declining confidence in India's judiciary system. In an interview with PTI, Sibal stressed the need for urgent reforms, citing issues like biased judges' appointments, corruption, and judges taking majoritarian political positions.

Sibal criticized both the existing Supreme Court Collegium and the proposed National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), arguing that neither system adequately promotes accountability in appointments. He emphasized the necessity of transparent systems that focus on merit rather than ideological alignment.

Highlighting examples of bias and corruption, Sibal pointed to instances of judges openly endorsing political ideologies. He called for both the judiciary and government to acknowledge the flaws in the current systems to pave the way for meaningful reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)