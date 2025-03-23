Left Menu

IED Threat Escalates in Naxal-Affected Areas of India

Following a rise in IED incidents, an alert has been issued in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Security forces aim to eliminate Left Wing Extremism by 2026, as Maoists increasingly use IEDs to attack troops. Recent findings indicate a substantial increase in IED activities near security camps.

The security infrastructure in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand has been put on high alert due to a noticeable increase in improvised explosive device (IED) incidents. Officials report that incidents involving IEDs, including those equipped with remote-controlled technology, have surged as security forces escalate their operations in Naxal-affected regions.

The Union government has set a March 2026 deadline to eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the nation. In pursuit of this goal, security teams are targeting core areas where Naxal activity is concentrated, establishing new forward operating bases in remote districts, particularly in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

The Maoists are adapting their tactics, opting for IEDs over direct confrontation due to a shortage of arms and ammunition. Recent analyses of incidents reveal that the devices are being planted closer to security forces' camps, heightening the level of threat. As a result, security personnel have been instructed to remain vigilant, particularly during the dry season of the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), which provides favorable conditions for Maoists to strike.

