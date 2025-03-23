Enhanced Digital Oversight Urged for Delhi's Audit Processes

In a bid to enhance bureaucratic efficiency, the Accountant General (Audit) has called on the Delhi government to create a digital platform for real-time oversight of action taken reports linked to CAG audits. Currently, the process suffers from significant delays.

The proposed web-based portal, inspired by the existing Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS), would streamline the submission and review of departmental action taken notes, which are currently under manual supervision. The AG (Audit) has pushed for this development in meetings with key government officials.

This move is positioned within the broader context of India's 'Digital India' initiative, aiming to harness technology for more efficient governance. The upgraded APMS has already shown success in reducing delays and fostering a paperless environment, which the Delhi government could adapt to its needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)