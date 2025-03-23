Enhanced Digital Oversight Urged for Delhi's Audit Processes
The Accountant General (Audit) has recommended the Delhi government implement a portal for real-time updates on action taken reports submitted by departments in response to CAG findings. This was proposed to alleviate current delays and improve monitoring processes, aligning with India's digital transformation initiatives.
In a bid to enhance bureaucratic efficiency, the Accountant General (Audit) has called on the Delhi government to create a digital platform for real-time oversight of action taken reports linked to CAG audits. Currently, the process suffers from significant delays.
The proposed web-based portal, inspired by the existing Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS), would streamline the submission and review of departmental action taken notes, which are currently under manual supervision. The AG (Audit) has pushed for this development in meetings with key government officials.
This move is positioned within the broader context of India's 'Digital India' initiative, aiming to harness technology for more efficient governance. The upgraded APMS has already shown success in reducing delays and fostering a paperless environment, which the Delhi government could adapt to its needs.
