Justice Under Fire: Allegations and Probes Ignite High Court Drama

A video shown by the police commissioner revealing purportedly burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence has led to allegations prompting an investigation by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Despite his denials, this high-profile inquiry into Justice Varma's alleged involvement in concealing cash continues to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:58 IST
The revelation of a video displaying allegedly burnt money at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma has thrown the Delhi High Court into a whirlwind of controversy. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has promptly ordered an in-house inquiry, alleging involvement of the judge in financial misconduct.

An unprecedented disclosure was made public when a report from Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya was uploaded online, complete with visual evidence, implicating Justice Varma. The report suggests that numerous burnt cash sacks were discovered at the judge's Lutyens' Delhi home, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

Justice Varma has staunchly denied the allegations, labeling them a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his reputation. He argued that no cash had been stored at his residence, emphasizing that neither he nor his family had engaged in any wrongdoing. The top court has temporarily relieved him of his judicial duties pending the inquiry's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

