Deadly Militant Attack Shakes Garissa

A suspected al Shabaab attack on a police camp in Kenya's Garissa county left at least six officers dead and four injured. The assault highlights ongoing threats from the Islamist militants, prompting the U.S. embassy to advise against travel to certain regions in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a tragic incident on the Kenyan-Somali border, at least six police officers were killed in Garissa county following an attack by suspected al Shabaab militants, police have confirmed.

The deadly assault occurred at dawn on Sunday, targeting a camp housing police reservists with various weapons, leaving four others injured.

In light of the attack, the U.S. embassy has issued a travel advisory warning against visiting certain regions, including Garissa, due to terrorism concerns from al Shabaab, a group seeking to establish its rule in Somalia based on strict Islamic law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

