Efforts to Restore Peace in Manipur Amid Judicial Probes

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced advancements in the peace restoration efforts in Manipur, stressing a need to persevere during a press conference on the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court.

Amid allegations of cash discovery at Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma's residence, Meghwal confirmed the Supreme Court is investigating the matter while Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has formed a committee to look into it.

Discussing Manipur's ongoing violence, Meghwal reiterated the government's commitment to restoring peace, with legislative discussions highlighting the importance of stability in the state.

