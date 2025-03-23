Left Menu

Efforts to Restore Peace in Manipur Amid Judicial Probes

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the progress made in restoring peace in Manipur. The Supreme Court's probe into allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma continues. He highlighted peace restoration as a national priority, expressing confidence in Manipur's contributions to India's development once stability returns.

Updated: 23-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:02 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced advancements in the peace restoration efforts in Manipur, stressing a need to persevere during a press conference on the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court.

Amid allegations of cash discovery at Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma's residence, Meghwal confirmed the Supreme Court is investigating the matter while Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has formed a committee to look into it.

Discussing Manipur's ongoing violence, Meghwal reiterated the government's commitment to restoring peace, with legislative discussions highlighting the importance of stability in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

