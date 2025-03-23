Left Menu

Call for Repeal: Data Protection vs RTI Conflict

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls for repealing Section 44 (3) of the Data Protection Act, 2023, arguing it undermines the RTI Act, 2005 by deleting essential provisions. He emphasizes maintaining transparency and accountability while balancing privacy concerns and urges Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider the amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:24 IST
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has voiced concerns over a particular section of the newly enacted Data Protection Act, 2023. In a statement, Ramesh urged Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to repeal this contentious section, arguing it severely undermines the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

Ramesh's apprehension centers around Section 44 (3) of the Data Protection Act, which substitutes critical clauses related to personal information in the RTI Act. He highlights that this amendment eliminates citizens' right to access certain information unless explicitly available to Parliament or a state legislature.

Insisting on the importance of transparency and accountability, Ramesh advocated for a reconsideration of the amendment while balancing privacy needs. He has called on the minister to pause and review the implications of the change, emphasizing its potential to erode citizens' rights under the RTI framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

