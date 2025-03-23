Left Menu

Political Shakeup in Istanbul: Mayor Ousted Amid Graft Charges

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been removed from office following his arrest on corruption charges. The main opposition CHP, which holds a majority in the municipal council, is set to elect an acting mayor soon. Additionally, two other district mayors have been dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic turn of events, Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been officially removed from his position following formal arrest on graft charges. The decision was announced by Turkey's Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The Istanbul Municipality's council, dominated by the opposition CHP, is expected to convene in the coming days to elect an interim mayor to fill the vacancy left by Imamoglu's ousting. This political shakeup also saw the removal of two other district mayors, escalating tensions in the region.

The arrest and removal of Imamoglu, a significant opposition figure, have further complicated Turkey's already volatile political landscape. Observers are closely watching the developments as the CHP prepares to select an acting mayor for Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

