Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardaweel Killed in Airstrike
The Israeli military confirmed the killing of Salah al-Bardaweel, a prominent Hamas political leader, during an airstrike on Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The attack occurred on Saturday, and Hamas announced Bardaweel's death earlier on Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:00 IST
The Israeli military reported on Sunday that it had killed Salah al-Bardaweel, a high-ranking political leader of Hamas. This incident took place during an airstrike on the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis.
According to an earlier statement released by Hamas, Bardaweel was targeted and killed in the air assault. The announcement identified the attack timeframe as Saturday.
The confirmation by Israeli authorities came after this initial statement from Hamas, intensifying regional tensions further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
