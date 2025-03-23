Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardaweel Killed in Airstrike

The Israeli military reported on Sunday that it had killed Salah al-Bardaweel, a high-ranking political leader of Hamas. This incident took place during an airstrike on the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis.

According to an earlier statement released by Hamas, Bardaweel was targeted and killed in the air assault. The announcement identified the attack timeframe as Saturday.

The confirmation by Israeli authorities came after this initial statement from Hamas, intensifying regional tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)