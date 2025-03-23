Left Menu

Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardaweel Killed in Airstrike

The Israeli military confirmed the killing of Salah al-Bardaweel, a prominent Hamas political leader, during an airstrike on Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The attack occurred on Saturday, and Hamas announced Bardaweel's death earlier on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:00 IST
Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardaweel Killed in Airstrike

The Israeli military reported on Sunday that it had killed Salah al-Bardaweel, a high-ranking political leader of Hamas. This incident took place during an airstrike on the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis.

According to an earlier statement released by Hamas, Bardaweel was targeted and killed in the air assault. The announcement identified the attack timeframe as Saturday.

The confirmation by Israeli authorities came after this initial statement from Hamas, intensifying regional tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025