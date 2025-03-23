Left Menu

Senator Daines Meets Chinese Premier Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

U.S. Republican Senator Steve Daines, along with seven U.S. business executives, met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. This visit aims to ease U.S.-China trade tensions, with Daines advocating for equitable trade conditions and addressing tariff pressures affecting international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:33 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Steve Daines visited Beijing with top executives from major U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Pfizer, and Boeing, to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The meeting aimed at alleviating trade tensions and was Daines' first visit since President Trump's tenure began.

Discussions focused on easing U.S.-China trade conflicts, highlighted by ongoing issues over tariffs and fentanyl. Daines, a key figure in previous U.S.-China trade negotiations, emphasized the importance of fair economic and trade ties between the two nations.

The meeting highlighted the challenges foreign businesses face in China, such as market access and regulatory hurdles. Chinese officials, including Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, were also present to discuss these critical issues with U.S. representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

