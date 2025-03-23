Critical Strikes: U.S. Military Targets Houthi Leadership in Yemen

The U.S. military has conducted targeted operations in Yemen over the past week, successfully hitting key Houthi leadership figures. This information comes from White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Among those targeted was the group's chief missile specialist, as revealed in a statement on Sunday.

The intervention in Yemen arises from threats by the Houthi group to reignite attacks on Red Sea shipping, especially amid the current turmoil in Gaza. In addition to eliminating key personnel, these strikes also focused on tactical locations. "We've hit their headquarters, we've hit communications nodes, weapons factories, and even some of their over-the-water drone production facilities," said Waltz in an interview with CBS News.

Though the U.S. military remains tight-lipped about the specifics of the completed operations and the identities of other Houthi leaders who were targeted, the campaign marks a notable effort to suppress potential threats against maritime trade routes in the region and ensure stability amid escalating tensions.

