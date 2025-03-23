Ukraine and U.S. Join Forces in Saudi Energy Talks

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations have commenced discussions in Saudi Arabia, with a major focus on safeguarding energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, announced the agenda on Sunday, underscoring the central aim of these talks.

Minister Umerov highlighted on Facebook that this initiative reflects the Ukrainian President's strategy to advance a just peace and bolster national security measures amid ongoing regional tensions.

Such international collaboration underscores the gravity of maintaining stable energy operations and infrastructures crucial for global economic stability, particularly in turbulent geopolitical climates.

