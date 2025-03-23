Ukraine and U.S. Join Forces in Saudi Energy Talks
Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are engaged in talks in Saudi Arabia, focusing on proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, affirmed the discussions align with the Ukrainian President's directive for achieving just peace and enhancing security.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian and U.S. delegations have commenced discussions in Saudi Arabia, with a major focus on safeguarding energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, announced the agenda on Sunday, underscoring the central aim of these talks.
Minister Umerov highlighted on Facebook that this initiative reflects the Ukrainian President's strategy to advance a just peace and bolster national security measures amid ongoing regional tensions.
Such international collaboration underscores the gravity of maintaining stable energy operations and infrastructures crucial for global economic stability, particularly in turbulent geopolitical climates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trailblazing Women in Command: All-Female Security Team Protects MP Chief Minister
Tensions Over Tariff Talks: Modi Under Pressure from Congress
UAE Condemns Attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Protests Erupt Over Security Guard's Mysterious Disappearance
Europe Ramps up Defence Spending: A New Era for Security