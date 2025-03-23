Left Menu

Militants Attack Kenyan Police Camp Near Somalia Border

Armed militants from Somalia, linked to al-Shabab, attacked a Kenyan police camp near the border, killing six and injuring four. The attackers seized weapons, prompting Kenyan police to deploy more forces. The US Embassy issued travel advisories, and Somalia increased security operations against the militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Armed militants from Somalia, affiliated with the al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab, launched a brutal attack on a Kenyan police camp near the border, killing six reservists and leaving four others seriously wounded. Kenyan police spokesperson Michael Muchiri confirmed the assault, revealing that the attackers made off with weapons as more police were sent to bolster security in the volatile Garissa county.

The militants opened fire and used knives on the unsuspecting reservists, ransacking the camp and resulting in undetermined militant casualties. The region, close to the easily penetrated Kenya-Somalia border, has experienced frequent militant incursions.

The violence led to a US Embassy travel warning for Americans in the region. This latest incident follows last week's killing of a Kenyan police officer in Mandera county, suspected to involve Somali intelligence in retaliation for arrests by Kenyan authorities. Meanwhile, Somalia, with African Union support, has ramped up efforts against al-Shabab, who maintain control in several rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

