Militants Attack Kenyan Police Camp Near Somalia Border

Armed militants from Somalia, affiliated with the al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab, launched a brutal attack on a Kenyan police camp near the border, killing six reservists and leaving four others seriously wounded. Kenyan police spokesperson Michael Muchiri confirmed the assault, revealing that the attackers made off with weapons as more police were sent to bolster security in the volatile Garissa county.

The militants opened fire and used knives on the unsuspecting reservists, ransacking the camp and resulting in undetermined militant casualties. The region, close to the easily penetrated Kenya-Somalia border, has experienced frequent militant incursions.

The violence led to a US Embassy travel warning for Americans in the region. This latest incident follows last week's killing of a Kenyan police officer in Mandera county, suspected to involve Somali intelligence in retaliation for arrests by Kenyan authorities. Meanwhile, Somalia, with African Union support, has ramped up efforts against al-Shabab, who maintain control in several rural areas.

