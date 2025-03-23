Left Menu

Trump Administration Defends Deportations Under Extraordinary War Powers

The Trump administration has faced scrutiny for employing extraordinary war powers to deport Venezuelan migrants, despite judicial blocks and Venezuela's denial of deportees' alleged gang affiliations. Legal experts warn of a constitutional crisis as administration officials remain determined to continue targeting perceived threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:24 IST
Trump Administration Defends Deportations Under Extraordinary War Powers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Officials from the Trump administration staunchly defended their recent deportation actions involving Venezuelan migrants, insisting on the necessity of employing war powers, despite a judicial blockade and denials from Venezuelan authorities regarding the deportees' alleged gang linkages.

The legal justification invoked, the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, allowed for these actions, citing safety threats. However, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg intends to further investigate potential violations of his order to halt these deportations.

Amidst these developments, the administration remains resolute in its efforts to apprehend individuals they identify as security threats, leading to concerns among legal experts over a potential constitutional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025