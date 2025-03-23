Trump Administration Defends Deportations Under Extraordinary War Powers

Officials from the Trump administration staunchly defended their recent deportation actions involving Venezuelan migrants, insisting on the necessity of employing war powers, despite a judicial blockade and denials from Venezuelan authorities regarding the deportees' alleged gang linkages.

The legal justification invoked, the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, allowed for these actions, citing safety threats. However, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg intends to further investigate potential violations of his order to halt these deportations.

Amidst these developments, the administration remains resolute in its efforts to apprehend individuals they identify as security threats, leading to concerns among legal experts over a potential constitutional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)