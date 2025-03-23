Punjab Cracks Down on Corruption in Citizen Services
Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha demands detailed information from departments on pending citizen services applications. Delays in processing are linked to corruption, with stern warnings issued for non-compliance. AAP supports the initiative, highlighting the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in public service delivery.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Chief Secretary KAP Sinha has issued a firm directive demanding that all government departments provide comprehensive details on pending citizen service applications. This move is part of an aggressive strategy to combat corruption within the governance framework.
Sinha explicitly warned officials that failing to deliver the requested information by 11 am on March 26 would be interpreted as intentional data suppression and encouragement of corrupt practices. The government threatens to suspend responsible officers and pursue disciplinary action, potentially leading to significant penalties.
In support, the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit released a statement endorsing the effort under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership. AAP leader Neel Garg lauded the initiative, reaffirming the administration's zero-tolerance stance on corruption and its commitment to ensuring justice and transparency for Punjabis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
