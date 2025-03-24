Left Menu

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Maharashtra to Curb Agitations

Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city faces prohibitory orders from March 25 to April 8 due to potential agitations against Aurangzeb's tomb. Authorities aim to maintain law and order during upcoming festivals like Gudi Padva and Ram Navami amid demands from right-wing groups for the tomb's removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:28 IST
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Maharashtra to Curb Agitations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city amid mounting tensions over Aurangzeb's tomb. This decision, announced by Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, aims to maintain order during a period of significant local festivals.

The orders, effective from March 25 to April 8, respond to demands from right-wing organizations for the removal of the Mughal emperor's tomb in Khultabad. These groups have threatened protests to push their agenda.

The police directive, issued under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951, prohibits gatherings of five or more people without permission, the carrying of weapons, and the use of loudspeakers within the specified timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025