Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Maharashtra to Curb Agitations

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city amid mounting tensions over Aurangzeb's tomb. This decision, announced by Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, aims to maintain order during a period of significant local festivals.

The orders, effective from March 25 to April 8, respond to demands from right-wing organizations for the removal of the Mughal emperor's tomb in Khultabad. These groups have threatened protests to push their agenda.

The police directive, issued under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951, prohibits gatherings of five or more people without permission, the carrying of weapons, and the use of loudspeakers within the specified timeline.

