Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill Allegations

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has faced national backlash, with protests organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Critics claim it targets a specific religion, escalating tensions. A joint parliamentary committee proposed amendments, which opposition members oppose, alleging a threat to Waqf boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed support for nationwide protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, echoing concerns of religious targeting. The protests, led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, are gaining momentum with planned demonstrations in Patna and Vijayawada.

The bill, which has not yet been tabled for passage, faces significant opposition. Critics argue it could disrupt charitable activities as practiced by Muslim communities through Waqf, adding that such targeted legislation fuels religious tensions.

A joint parliamentary committee's report on the bill includes contentious amendments, with opposition members voicing strong dissent. Submitted to the Lok Sabha on January 30, the report's approval by a narrow margin has only intensified the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

