Escalating Tensions: South Sudan Vice President's Whereabouts Uncertain Amid Crisis

South Sudan is facing a renewed crisis as the whereabouts of First Vice President Riek Machar remain uncertain. This development comes after government forces, including the defence minister and national security chief, forcefully entered Machar's residence to issue an arrest warrant, as reported by his party, SPLM-IO.

The SPLM-IO has criticized this action, labeling it a 'blatant violation' of both the Constitution and the Revitalized Peace Agreement, which ended the country's civil war in 2018. Foreign governments express concerns over the potential for civil war resurgence due to rising tensions between Machar's supporters and President Salva Kiir's forces.

Continuing violence in the Upper Nile State since February has led to the detention of Machar's key officials and displaced thousands, according to the United Nations. As security deteriorates, Norway has temporarily shut its Juba embassy, and the U.S. has pulled non-essential staff, spotlighting the international ramifications of this crisis.

