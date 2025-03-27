Left Menu

Social Security Shifts Course Amidst Advocacy Backlash

The U.S. Social Security Administration announced a delay in phone service cuts and reversed a rule for in-person benefit claims following strong opposition from advocacy groups and political scrutiny. The changes, primarily affecting retirees and disabled individuals, aimed to prevent service disruptions and enhance customer service for vulnerable populations.

Updated: 27-03-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 04:50 IST

The U.S. Social Security Administration has postponed planned cuts to phone services for retirees by two weeks and scrapped a rule mandating in-person office visits for certain benefits, following vocal opposition from advocacy groups and political figures.

Advocates warned of potential chaos and service disruptions, influencing this sudden policy change. The nominee to lead the agency, Frank Bisignano, was questioned by lawmakers regarding the proposed changes which are part of efforts headed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to reduce staff and services.

Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek emphasized the administration's commitment to serving vulnerable groups, but noted a continued requirement for in-person visits for some applicants. This policy affects over 73 million Americans receiving benefits, sparking concerns about accessibility for the disabled and elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

