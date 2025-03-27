Social Security Shifts Course Amidst Advocacy Backlash

The U.S. Social Security Administration has postponed planned cuts to phone services for retirees by two weeks and scrapped a rule mandating in-person office visits for certain benefits, following vocal opposition from advocacy groups and political figures.

Advocates warned of potential chaos and service disruptions, influencing this sudden policy change. The nominee to lead the agency, Frank Bisignano, was questioned by lawmakers regarding the proposed changes which are part of efforts headed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to reduce staff and services.

Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek emphasized the administration's commitment to serving vulnerable groups, but noted a continued requirement for in-person visits for some applicants. This policy affects over 73 million Americans receiving benefits, sparking concerns about accessibility for the disabled and elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)