Left Menu

Hamas Spokesperson Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia region, located in northern Gaza. The incident was reported by the Hamas-affiliated news agency Shehab on Thursday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-03-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 05:12 IST
Hamas Spokesperson Killed in Israeli Airstrike
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, has been killed following an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza's Jabalia region. The news was confirmed by the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency early on Thursday.

The incident marks a poignant moment amidst ongoing tensions and conflict in the region, highlighting the volatile nature of the Israeli-Gaza dynamics.

Al-Qanoua's death comes at a time when both parties are engaged in a cycle of retaliations, raising concerns over escalating violence and the impact on civilian life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025