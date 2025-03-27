Hamas Spokesperson Killed in Israeli Airstrike

In a significant development, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, has been killed following an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza's Jabalia region. The news was confirmed by the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency early on Thursday.

The incident marks a poignant moment amidst ongoing tensions and conflict in the region, highlighting the volatile nature of the Israeli-Gaza dynamics.

Al-Qanoua's death comes at a time when both parties are engaged in a cycle of retaliations, raising concerns over escalating violence and the impact on civilian life.

(With inputs from agencies.)