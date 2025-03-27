Taiwan Strengthens Civil Defense Readiness Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te led the first civil defense drills, emphasizing societal resilience against natural disasters and potential geopolitical threats. The exercise, involving 1,500 participants, showcased Taiwan's preparedness. Attended by international diplomats, the event underscored Taiwan's commitment to security and disaster response amid regional tensions.
In a bid to fortify Taiwan's emergency response capabilities, President Lai Ching-te presided over comprehensive civil defense drills, focusing on simulating responses to large-scale disasters and potential conflicts.
Held in Tainan under the auspices of the Whole-of-Society Defence Resilience Committee, the exercise involved 1,500 participants executing scenarios like tsunamis and infrastructural attacks, illustrating Taiwan's disaster preparedness.
The event, attended by high-profile international diplomats, emphasized the importance of societal resilience in maintaining Taiwan's security amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
