Left Menu

Taiwan Strengthens Civil Defense Readiness Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te led the first civil defense drills, emphasizing societal resilience against natural disasters and potential geopolitical threats. The exercise, involving 1,500 participants, showcased Taiwan's preparedness. Attended by international diplomats, the event underscored Taiwan's commitment to security and disaster response amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:53 IST
Taiwan Strengthens Civil Defense Readiness Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to fortify Taiwan's emergency response capabilities, President Lai Ching-te presided over comprehensive civil defense drills, focusing on simulating responses to large-scale disasters and potential conflicts.

Held in Tainan under the auspices of the Whole-of-Society Defence Resilience Committee, the exercise involved 1,500 participants executing scenarios like tsunamis and infrastructural attacks, illustrating Taiwan's disaster preparedness.

The event, attended by high-profile international diplomats, emphasized the importance of societal resilience in maintaining Taiwan's security amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025