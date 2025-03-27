Taiwan Strengthens Civil Defense Readiness Amid Rising Tensions

In a bid to fortify Taiwan's emergency response capabilities, President Lai Ching-te presided over comprehensive civil defense drills, focusing on simulating responses to large-scale disasters and potential conflicts.

Held in Tainan under the auspices of the Whole-of-Society Defence Resilience Committee, the exercise involved 1,500 participants executing scenarios like tsunamis and infrastructural attacks, illustrating Taiwan's disaster preparedness.

The event, attended by high-profile international diplomats, emphasized the importance of societal resilience in maintaining Taiwan's security amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

