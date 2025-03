Diplomatic Moves: Kim Jong Un and Russian Officials Set for High-Level Talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is gearing up for a visit to Russia, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, as reported by state-run news agency TASS on Thursday.

Simultaneously, Russia is organizing a visit of its Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, to North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.

These planned visits signify deepening diplomatic connections between North Korea and Russia, potentially impacting geopolitical dynamics.

